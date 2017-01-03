Trump swearing in event in Indian style

Washington: Republican Hindu Coalition India Ambassador and Donald Trump supporter Manasvi Mamgai said on Monday that many Bollywood celebrities will be performing at the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump swearing in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20.
Manasvi, a former Miss India, is the daughter of Shalabh Kumar an Indian-American businessman and founder of the Republican Hindu Coalition.
Manasvi said that Trump is going to be the best USA President for India so far as he has shown vocal support.
Notably, Trump’s inaugural committee released an initial list of groups that have accepted an invitation to take part in the inaugural parade following the swearing in and there will be more than 8,000 participants from 40 organizations, the committee said in a statement.