Trump to speak with PM Modi today

PM Modi

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump will speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight over phone, the White House has said.

“The President speaks with Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi,” the White House said as it released Trump’s schedule for today.

Trump is scheduled to speak with PM Modi over phone at 1 PM Washington DC time, which is 11:30 PM IST.

The two leaders have spoken before, when PM Modi called the New York billionaire to congratulate him on his victory in the November 8 US Presidential elections.

After Modi and Trump speak, India’s PM will be the fifth foreign leader that Trump would have spoken with over the phone after being sworn-in as the US President on January 20.

