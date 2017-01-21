Trump signs first executive order on Obamacare

Washington: Within hours of taking the oath, new US President Donald Trump signed his first executive order on Friday in the Oval Office shortly after his inaugural parade ended, directing agencies to ease the regulatory burdens associated with Obamacare as the US Congress determines how to repeal and replace the health care law.

The one page executive order was Trump’s first since becoming the 45th president of the US. The executive order is one of the new president’s first actions, directs agencies to grant relief to every one of the constituencies affected by the sprawling 2010 health care law: insurers, hospitals, doctors, pharmaceutical companies and states.

The order was titled “Minimising the economic burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act pending repeal”.

The order asks federal departments and agencies to take actions consistent with law to minimise the unwarranted economic and regulatory burdens of the Act, and prepare to afford the states more flexibility and control to create a more free and open healthcare market.

During his election campaign, Trump had promised to take steps on his first day in office to repeal ‘Obamacare’, as the law is popularly known.

Notably, Trump also signed the commissions for his Defense Secretary James Mattis and his Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, who were confirmed by the Senate on Friday.