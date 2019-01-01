Trump appeals Democrats to reopen government

Washington: The US President Donald Trump has called upon Democrats to return from their holiday to reopen the government.

Trump said it is necessary to approve more budgetary allocation for border security.

Such an effort will be helpful for reopening portions of the government shut down for the past 10 days.

The US President said :“I’m in the Oval Office. Democrats, come back from vacation now and give us the votes necessary for Border Security, including the Wall”.

Trump said that a wall along the southern border will serve to cut illegal immigration by “almost 100 percent”. It would prevent drug and arms trafficking along the frontier as well, he added.

The US President disproved that Democrats are saying building a wall is an old idea that doesn’t work.