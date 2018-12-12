Truck turns turtle in Koraput, 3 hurt

Koraput: Three persons sustained critical injuries after a bean seeds-laden truck turned turtle near Peta ghati under Baipariguda block in Koraput district.

As per sources, the mishap occurred when the vehicle was en route to New Delhi from Araku in Andhra Pradesh.

Though the exact reason behind the incident is not known, it is suspected that the driver lost control over the wheels while negotiating a curve. The three injured persons have been admitted to Jeypore hospital.

Vehicular traffic was affected on Lamptaput-Jeypore road following the accident, sources said.