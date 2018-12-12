Truck-trailer collision in Jharsuguda; one killed, 2 hurt

By pragativadinewsservice
Truck-trailer collision
Jharsuguda: One person was killed while two others sustained critical injuries after a truck collided with a  trailer on NH-49 near Kantapalli area of Jharsuguda district.

Sources said, the mishap occurred when the truck was en route to Raipur in Chhattisgarh and the trailer was coming from the opposite direction. The vehicles had a head-on collision.

While the trailer driver died on the spot, the injured truck driver and helper were admitted to Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital (DHH).

Police reached the spot and seized the mangled vehicles.

