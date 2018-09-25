PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Truck mows down elderly man, locals block road in Banki

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
elderly man

Banki: Tension prevailed in Banki area in Cuttack district as locals blocked the road near Bhokasankha on Tuesday demanding compensation to the family of an elderly man who died on the highway in a mishap.

Reportedly, the man was mowed down by a sand-laden truck on Monday. The deceased, identified as Dinabandhu Swain of Bhokasankha came under the wheels of the speeding truck and died on the spot.

The locals had detained the truck driver and later handed him over to the police. According to police, the accused driver was in an inebriated condition when the accident occurred.

Following the incident, scores of irate locals blocked the Khurda-Banki road by placing the body on the road, as a result, which vehicular movement in the area came to a grinding halt.

The agitators have demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation for the deceased’s next of kin and restriction of plying of Hyva trucks on the Baghamari-Banki road. The locals have also threatened to intensify the agitation if the district administration fails to address their issues.

 

