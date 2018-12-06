Truck laden with liquor worth Rs 50L looted in Ganjam

Ganjam: A gang of robbers made away with a truck laden with liquor Rs 50 lakh after attacking its driver and helper near Badaghati under Khalikot police limits in Ganjam district last night.

The matter came to light after the driver of the truck, Ranjan Nahal, lodged a complaint.

According to his complaint, some miscreants waylaid the truck near Badaghati last night. Soon after 8 to 10 miscreants pulled out the driver and thrashed him and the helper mercilessly.

Later, the miscreants abducted the driver and the helper in an SUV and made away with the truck. They dumped Ranjan and the helper 10 km away from the spot.

According to sources, the truck was heading to Cuttack after loading the liquor from Gopalpur United Manufacturing unit.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.