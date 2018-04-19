Truck crushes woman to death in Angul

Angul: In a tragic road mishap, a woman was killed and her 4-year-old daughter sustained injuries after a speeding truck ran over the woman near Kanchan Bazar Chhak on NH-55 under Angul Town police limits in the district today.

The deceased has been identified as Nandini Nayak (45).

According to reports, Nandini along with her daughter were sitting beside her brother-in-law on a motorcycle and were returning from Angul Hospital. A girl coming in a cycle from their back collided with the bike following which the biker lost control of wheels and Nandini fell off the motorcycle. A speeding truck coming from behind ran over the woman crushing her to death on the spot.

On being informed, Angul police rushed to the spot and recovered the body.