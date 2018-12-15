Truck crash kills 20 mourners in Nepal

Kathmandu: In a tragic incident at least 20 people killed when a truck carrying mourners returning from a funeral ritual plunged into a river bed in central Nepal, police said.

The vehicle fell from 400 metre, police said on Saturday.

Reports said 14 others were injured as the vehicle veered off an unpaved narrow road in a hilly area around 70 kilometres (45 miles) north of the capital Kathmandu.

Eighteen bodies were recovered from the site. One person died while being taken to hospital and another during treatment, police official Bhimlal Bhattarai said.

Reports said bodies were found scattered on the river bank. Search operation is going on. It was not known how persons were on board, said Bhattarai.

The reason behind the mishap is yet to be confirmed. But police said excessive speed on the narrow road could be one of the reasons.