State at Large

Truck, bus collide; Two dead, Five critical

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
bus collides with truck

Dhenkanal: A night coach bus Sushree Sai collided with a truck leaving two passengers dead on the spot while leaving several critically injured near Dhenkanal in the wee hours of Monday.

The accident took place at Gudiakateni Nadhara square on NH 55 while the bus running at a high speed on the way from Bolangir to Bhubaneswar hit the truck from behind. While the dead passengers have not been completely identified, it has been found that they hailed from Bolangir.

Meanwhile, nearby Motanga police carried the rescue work and shifted critically injured passengers to the Dhenkanal Headquarter hospital. Five of the critical passengers have been identified as Chakrapani Panda from Kusura, Anil Jal from Kuturapalli, Ramesh Pradhan and Narayan Sattar of RTO Square and Ashok Lenka of Bhagabanpur, Jagatsinghpur.

 

