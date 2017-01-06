Headlines

Trouble deepens for Mahima; Cuttack police applies for remand

Pragativadi News Service
Paradip: Mahima Mishra who is presently lodged at the Samagola jail in Kujang in connection with the Paradip Seaways Shipping murder case may soon face interrogation by Commissionerate Police with Cuttack police applying to take him in remand today.

Advocate Biswajit Baral, on behalf of Cuttack police applied at the SDJM court in Kujang to take Mahima into remand in connection with a bomb hurling case at Press Chhaka in the Millenium city  in 2013.

Meanwhile, Mahima’s advocate Joydeep Pal has appealed for his bail before the additional sessions judge in Jagatsinghpur of which the hearing is awaited. Mahima’s four day remand had ended on Thursday.

