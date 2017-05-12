Headlines

Triple talaq is unconstitutional, worst form of marriage dissolution: Supreme Court

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
triple talaq

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today said the practice of triple talaq was the “worst” and “not desirable” form of dissolution of marriages among Muslims, even though there were schools of thought which termed it as “legal”.

There are “school of thoughts (which) say that triple talaq is legal, but it is the worst and not desirable form for dissolution of marriages among Muslims,” a five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar, said on the second day of continued hearing on the matter.

The observation came when former Union Minister and senior advocate Salman Khurshid, who is assisting the court in his personal capacity, told the bench that it is not an issue where judicial scrutiny is required and moreover women have the right to say ‘no’ to triple talaq by stipulating a condition to this effect in ‘nikahnama’ (marriage contract).

The bench was then informed that countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Morocco and Saudi Arabia do not allow triple talaq as a form to dissolve marriages.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital
8.8K
Headlines

Odia actor Minaketan Das under treatment at Leelavati hospital
10 ministers resigned 10 ministers resigned
4.3K
Headlines

Ministers reshuffle: 10 ministers resign; Oath taking ceremony tomorrow
cabbage cabbage
3.0K
Latest News Update

Now plastic cabbage being sold in Delhi (watch video)
petrol pumps raided petrol pumps raided
2.9K
Headlines

Raid at petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar
new ministers new ministers
2.2K
Headlines

New ministers names confirmed
To Top