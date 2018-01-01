Latest News Update

Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan joins BJP

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Ishrat Jahan

Kolkata: Ishrat Jahan, one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case, has joined the BJP, the party’s state unit general secretary Sayantan Basu said on Monday.

Ishrat Jahan joined the BJP at Howrah office on Sunday, according to sources.

Ishrat was one of the five petitioners in the triple talaq case. Her husband had divorced her over the phone from Dubai in 2014 by uttering ‘talaq’ thrice.

On August 28, 2017, following a day-long and heated debate in the Lok Sabha, the Bill that criminalises instant divorce with three years of imprisonment for Muslim man was passed by a voice vote.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

TB medicine TB medicine
1.7K
Headlines

Girl dies consuming expired TB medicines in Odisha
Railways Railways
1.0K
Headlines

Over 2 lakh vacancies in Railways: Govt
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
889
Headlines

Odisha’s separated twins: Skin grafting carried out on Jaga’s skull

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top