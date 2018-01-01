Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan joins BJP

Kolkata: Ishrat Jahan, one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case, has joined the BJP, the party’s state unit general secretary Sayantan Basu said on Monday.
Ishrat Jahan joined the BJP at Howrah office on Sunday, according to sources.
Ishrat was one of the five petitioners in the triple talaq case. Her husband had divorced her over the phone from Dubai in 2014 by uttering ‘talaq’ thrice.
On August 28, 2017, following a day-long and heated debate in the Lok Sabha, the Bill that criminalises instant divorce with three years of imprisonment for Muslim man was passed by a voice vote.