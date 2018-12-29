Triple talaq over WhatsApp: Maneka assures all help to victim

New Delhi: Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has assured all support to a woman in Bengaluru who got triple talaq from her husband over WhatsApp.

The woman reportedly given triple talaq by her US-based husband through the WhatsApp messaging service, days after a bill criminalising instant triple talaq was passed in the Lok Sabha.

Taking note of media report that Reshma Azeez was given triple talaq by her husband Javeed Khan, Gandhi said, “My ministry has taken up case of Triple Talaq on absolute priority. The first instance post the passing of the bill, criminalising the act of instant divorce in the Muslim community will be dealt with and we shall ensure that justice is done.”

“We have reached out to the brother of the woman and have requested for all details at gandhim@nic.in. She has been assured all assistance,” she further stated.

“We stand in complete solidarity with our Sisters of the Muslim community. The Ministry of WCD consistently endeavors to socially and legally empower Muslim women and has always taken a strong stand in support of them,” she added.

Notably, the victim’s husband in the text message said, “I am sending this message in my full sense and I am not under any influence of anger or intoxication. ALLAH as my witness. I, Dr. Javeed Khan (dob 01/19/1976), son of late Taj Ahmed pronounce TALAQ (divorce) to RESHMA Azzes (dob 12/06/1978), daughter of Mr. Azeezuddin, according to ISLAMIC LAW OF SHARIAH. Meher has been completely fulfilled.”