Triple Talaq Bill will bring more cases in court: Bhartruhari Mahtab

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Triple Talaq Bill

New Delhi: Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) urged the Government to redraft the Triple Talaq Bill or The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 which was introduced in the Lok Sabha today.

Bhartruhari Mahtab, the Parliamentary Party leader of BJD, opposed the introduction of Bill saying there were many internal contradictions in the Bill and it needs to be redrafted to make it an inclusive one.

“Our party supports the empowerment of women. The judgement of the Supreme Court needs to be reflected in the Bill. Does triple talaq have any legal basis today?” Mahtab pointed out saying this Bill will only bring harvest to more number of cases in the court.

Introducing the Bill, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad termed it as a historic bill saying it will empower Muslim women across the country.

The proposed law would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or ‘talaq-e-biddat’ and give power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking subsistence allowance for her and minor children.

According to it, giving instant talaq would attract a jail term of three years and a fine. It would be a non-bailable offence.

