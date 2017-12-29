Headlines

Triple Talaq Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha next week

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Triple Talaq Bill

New Delhi: The much anticipated Triple Talaq Bill will be tabled in Rajya Sabha next week, according to reports.

On Thursday, following a day-long and heated debate in the Lok Sabha, the Bill that criminalises instant divorce with three years of imprisonment for Muslim man was passed by a voice vote.

The bill was passed after the House rejected a string of amendments moved by various opposition members.

MPs from the RJD, AIMIM, BJD, AIADMK and All India Muslim League opposed the bill, calling it arbitrary in nature and a faulty proposal.

Under the law, instant triple talaq in any form — spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp — would be illegal and void.

The proposed law would also give the woman the right to approach a magistrate seeking “subsistence allowance” for herself and her minor children. The woman can also ask for the custody of her minor children and the magistrate will take a final call on the issue, the draft law says.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Delhi Delhi
1.4K
Latest News Update

23-year-old girl alleges rape by senior manager in Delhi
Reliance Jio Reliance Jio
919
Latest News Update

Jio New Year offer: 1.2GB data per day at Rs 199
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
821
Headlines

Odisha’s separated twins: Skin grafting carried out on Jaga’s skull

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top