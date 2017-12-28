Triple Talaq Bill tabled in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Triple Talaq Bill was tabled in Lok Sabha that proposes a three-year jail term and a possible fine for any Muslim man who indulges in the practice.

The first step to make instant “Triple Talaq” – the Islamic practice that allows men to divorce their wives immediately by stating “talaq ” (divorce) thrice — a criminal offence was taken up in parliament today.

The bill was introduced in Lok Sabha by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The law will also apply to instant “Triple Talaq” in any form — as in writing or by electronic means, such as e-mail, text message and WhatsApp.

The proposed law would also give the woman the right to approach a magistrate seeking “subsistence allowance” for herself and her minor children. The woman can also ask for the custody of her minor children and the magistrate will take a final call on the issue, the draft law says.

The government’s move comes after the Supreme Court, in a landmark ruling in August, said: “Triple Talaq” was unconstitutional and violated the fundamental rights of women.