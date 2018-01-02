Triple talaq bill likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha tomorrow

New Delhi: The triple talaq bill that was scheduled to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday has been stalled by opposition parties. The bill is likely to be tabled in the upper house on Wednesday.

“The triple talaq bill is likely to be tabled in the parliament tomorrow,” Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar announced today adding that government is in talks with Congress party for smooth passage of the legislation.

Last week, the triple talaq bill was passed by Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the opposition is demanding that the bill be first tabled to the select committee.

According to reports, the government may give in to the demand of the opposition and table the draft to a parliamentary panel first.

The Bill that criminalises instant divorce with three years of imprisonment for Muslim man was passed by a voice vote in Lok Sabha.

Under the law, instant triple talaq in any form — spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp — would be illegal and void.