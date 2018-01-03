Triple talaq bill likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

New Delhi: The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 seeking to criminalize instant divorce, triple talaq, is likely to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Bill, last week, was passed in the Lok Sabha with most of the leading parties in the Opposition, including the Congress, voting in favour, but with caveats. It was passed after the House rejected a string of amendments moved by various Opposition members.

The Centre termed the voting as “historic” and expressed confidence that it would be passed in Rajya Sabha as well.

The contentious bill had gathered mixed response from all parties when it was introduced in the the lower house.

While Congress extended its support, it also suggested that there were certain lacunae in the Bill that needed to be rectified before being brought into force.

All the amendments moved by Owaisi, Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) Bhartruhari Mahtab, the Congress’ Sushmita Dev and the Communist Party of India’s (Marxist) A. Sampath were negated in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

If the Bill gets a green signal in the upper house as well, it will be forwarded to the President for signing it into a law.