Triple Talaq Bill discussion continues in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha, on Thursday began a discussion on the Triple Talaq Bill, with a note that it is meant for ‘humanity’ and ‘not for religion’.

The Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad justified the Bill saying that it was for the humanity even as the Opposition demanded that the Bill be sent to a Select Committee.

This bill is for the rights of women and about justice. Twenty Islamic nations have banned triple talaq.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge said it is a very important bill which needs detailed study. It is also a constitutional matter. This should be referred to a joint select committee.

AIMIM chief Akbaruddin Owaisi also demanded that the Bill be sent to a select committee.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay of TMC also requested the Triple Talaq Bill be sent to joint select committee.