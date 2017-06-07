Triple murder in UP: Businessman, wife and son shot dead

Lucknow: A businessman, his wife and 25-year-old son were killed late on Tuesday night by some unidentified attackers in Sitapur district of Uttarpradesh.

The incident took place in upscale Civil Lines area of the city and appears to be a case of robbery, police said.

In CCTV footage, 60-year-old Sunil Jaiswal is seen struggling as the attackers try to snatch a bag from him. Moments later, his wife and 25-year-old son rush out of their home to try and save him, but in the rapidly unfolding horror, both are shot at close range. A neighbour, who tried to intervene, was also injured in the incident after the attackers shot him.

All three died on the spot, police said.

However, there have been no arrests so far.

A week ago, a 36-year-old businessman was shot dead on the road in Allahabad.

Last month too, a man was shot dead and four women of his family were allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint on the highway near Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.