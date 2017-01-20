Trinamool Congress MP Sudip in SCB for heart pain treatment

Bhubaneswar: Arrested Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadyay was transferred from Capital Hospital to SCB Medical College and Hospital this evening for his health check up following pain in his heart.

Speaking to media men Sudip reiterated his statements saying that he has been a victim of conspiracy by the Modi led government.

Earlier, Sudip was sent on a 14 day judicial custody on January 12 after his bail plea was rejected by the CBI court and was subsequently sent to Jharpada jail.

Further he was shifted to the jail hospital ward where he was admitted for treatment following his deteriorating health condition.

Bandyopadyay was arrested by CBI from Kolkata on January 3 and was brought to Bhubaneswar in a transit remand and has been in the custody since then with the apex investigation agency taking the accused on a 10 day remand period in two phases. The court has fixed the next hearing on January 25.

Notably, Bandyopadyay has been alleged of involvement in the multi thousand crore Rose Valley chit fund scam. The ponzi firm has allegedly duped some Rs 450 crores from several parts of the state. Another TMC MP Tapas Pal has also been arrested in the case and is also lodged at Jharpada jail.