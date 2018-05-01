Trilateral meeting fails to stop unrest at IMFA plant in Rayagada

Rayagada: The unrest in front of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) plant at Therubali in Rayagada continued for the 9th day today as the trilateral meeting held on Monday ended inconclusively.

No decisions could be taken to resolve the protests as the meeting held between the company officials, district administration and a group of agitators led by Jitu Jakasika yesterday at the district collector’s conference hall ended inconclusively.

The agitators group first raised the issue of negligence towards the protesters on the part of IMFA administration and management and put 10 point charter of demands, which were discussed in the meeting.

The demands included employment of local youths providing them skill development training, proper implementation of CSR activities for the development of nearby area and proper industrial waste management that hampering the local farming.

The agitators’ group also demanded release of immediate compensation for construction work done by IMFA on lands of local tribal without their consent.

More importantly, hundreds of contractual employees of IMFA have joined the protest and vent out their displeasure.

The protesters also demanded minimal wage following government guidelines, permanent employment of contractual employees and to free women from exploitation providing them security.

The protest will be intensified in coming days if the company administration does not pay heed to their demands, the protesters informed media after the meeting.

The company officials couldn’t take any decision and failed to give a written confirmation. Our protest will continue and intensify if the company does not comply with our demands, said Jitu Jakasika.

“The company officials who had come to the meeting were very junior-level officers and they didn’t have any authorisation to take any spot decision, following which today’s meeting turned fruitless. We are trying to arrange another meeting at the earliest,” said Rayagada Collector, Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar.

“The agitators have been seeking immediate decision, following which today’s meeting was unsuccessful. We have told them that we will do some planning and decide,” said Senior GM of IMFA, KV Rao.