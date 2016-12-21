PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Twin City

Tributes paid to Pradyumna Bal

Cuttack: On the 17th year of commemoration of revered politician, journalist and founder editor of Pragativadi, Shri Pradyumna Bal, a programme was held in Cuttack on Wednesday where rich tributes were paid to the leader. Remembering him for setting new standards in journalism, an award was also presented during the ‘Smruti Utsav’ event at Sriramachandra Bhawan.

The event saw Bijayananda Singha, educationist Dr Pritis Acharya, Surendranatha Nayak, former vice chairman of planning board, former minister Matlub Ali and Govinda Chand. Journalist Nirmal Panda was presented with the Pradyumna Bal memorial award.

