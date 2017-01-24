Tribals unite to boycott Maoist support

Malkangiri: Thousands of locals from three villages of Mathili block in Malkangiri District and some other villages from Chhattisgarh assembled here at Tulasi hillside for a ‘prajameli’ or public meeting for organizing protests against Maoist outfits.

Important police officials including Bastar SP Narayan Das, Chhattisgarh IG SRP Kaluri, Sukma SP Kalyan Elesella were also part of the prajameli.

The protesters sloganeered against the terror that the left wing extremists are wreaking in the name of development and the anti-government developmental policies.

Speaking during the congregation hundreds of locals kept their views about their boycotting support to the red ultras in coming days. Many stressed on the negative impacts of the Maoism impact in the area.

IG Kaluri urged people to come forward and face the menace adding that in coming days intensive policing and security measures will be ensured to make the areas terror free.

It is worthwhile to mention here that with panchayat polls up ahead in a month’s time security is crucial in the far cut off areas like Mathili which is badly affected by the presence of the ultras.

Warnings and threats through posters from the extremists to boycott the elections have been seen every now and then in areas of Malkangiri with police promising that safe keeping of security of the people and smooth conduct of polls will be their main priority.