Tribal man carries deceased son’s body on trolley

Pragativadi News Service
Balasore: In yet another incident, a 35-year-old tribal man was compelled to carry his son’s body on a trolley rickshaw from Nilagiri sub-divisional hospital (SDH) on Sunday as he could not avail any support or transportation facility from the hospital authorities.

Even though the Government has introduced Mahaprayan scheme to transport dead bodies from state-run hospitals free of cost, people continue to suffer due to absence of hearse in the remote areas of Odisha.

However e pretended to be ignorant of the scheme, health officials allegedly tried to conceal the matter after media brought the issue to their knowledge.

Sources said Sunaram Singh of Ward 11 in Nilagiri NAC had admitted his son Krishna (6) in Nilagiri SDH in a critical condition after he was bitten by a poisonous snake while he was asleep. He, however, succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Sunaram said after post-mortem when he approached the doctor, who treated his son, to arrange a vehicle to carry Krishna’s body, he allegedly refused saying no vehicle was available there for carrying   bodies.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Department, Secretary Pramod Kumar Meherda has directed a probe into the incident and has asked the district Collector of Balasore to conduct an inquiry regarding the non-availability of Mahaprayan vehicle at the hospital.

