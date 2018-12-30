Tribal association gheraoes Bolangir hosp over ‘baby swapping’

Bolangir: Tension prevailed in Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Bolangir today after members of the district tribal association gheraoed the hospital over allegations of baby swapping.

As per sources, the members of the organisation protested against the alleged negligence and conduct of the hospital staff.

Notably, a family of Bolangir district alleged that their healthy newborn was exchanged and sent to Burla hospital in place of another baby at the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital on December 27.

As per sources, Pankajini and Pabitra Khadia’s baby was born on December 25 and was kept in the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital.

However, the hospital authorities, instead of asking the couple to shift their ailing baby to Burla Hospital for further treatment, asked another man Rabichandra of Lukapada village to do the same.

Rabindra later discovered that it was not his child and informed it to their parents. But before Pabitra and his wife could reach the hospital the ailing baby had succumbed.

The whole confusion aroused due to similar names of the wives of both Pabitra and Rabindra, sources said.

As Pabitra alleged that his baby was healthy and the death was due to alleged medical negligence, the irate members of the district tribal association resorted to protest today.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities have also taken responsibility for their mistake.