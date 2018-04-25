Trend of sexual assault against minor girls extremely disturbing: Odisha DGP

Cuttack: Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma today raised concern over rising cases of sexual assault against women and minor girls in the state.

Addressing media persons at a press conference at the police headquarters here, Sharma said rising cases of rape of minor girls reported in April and this is an extremely disturbing trend.

“An analysis of the recent sexual assaults which has taken place in April in Odisha was made and to our utter surprise we found that out of these cases of sexual assaults on minor girls reported so far, in 92.5% cases the offenders were either relatives/acquaintances of the victims or known to them and belongs to the same local community. This makes it very challenging for police and it is extremely difficult to prevent such occurrences”, said Sharma.

“A holistic approach of prompt investigation, arrest of accused persons and early filing of charge sheets followed by close monitoring of prosecution and increase in the rate of conviction shall be a great deterrent”, he said.

He said that earlier several guidelines and instructions have been issued from time to time by CB for thorough and professional investigation into the cases of sexual assaults and clear Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) have been laid down for police officers investigating into suck crimes.

“Elaborate and exhaustible instructions have been issued by DGP to the SsP//Range IsG/DIsG to bring a sense of “URGENCY with a “HOLISTIC APPROACH” with deadline for the Investigating Officers and Supervising Officers at all levels to comply with. “URGENCY” means (1) promptitude in registration of cases on receipt of complaint written/oral irrespective of jurisdiction, (2) Medical examination and recording of statement of victim u/s 164 CrPC within 24 hours, (3) promptitude in investigation and arrest of accused persons & (4) expeditious trial of the cases in the Court while closely following of trial by appointment of Special Public Prosecutors and Holding Investigating Officers.

“Detailed instruction have also been issued for foolproof and quality investigation and making the case watertight in the court of law for ensuring conviction”, added Sharma.

In the end, the DGP reiterated that safety and security of our children, women and all vulnerable groups remains our top priority.