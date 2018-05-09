Tremors felt in Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir after 6.2 magnitude quake in Afghanistan

New Delhi: An earthquake jolted Delhi-NCR on Wednesday afternoon. Tremors were also felt in Kashmir Valley and parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh at 10:41:45.750 UTC. According to the United States Geological Survey, magnitude 6.2 earthquake jolted Afghanistan-Tajikistan-Pakistan region. The earthquake’s epicentre was Hindu Kush area in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Delhiites witnessed a sudden change in weather this afternoon with dark clouds engulfing the sky. The IMD has warned of 50-60 kmph winds hitting the NCR.

“Thunderstorm with rain and strong winds would occur over the National Capital Region, including Bhiwani, Rohtak, Jajjar, Jind over the next hour,” an India Meteorological Department official said.

Warning people to stay vigilant of the inclement weather, the official said that a spell of very light rain would sweep across Delhi-NCR.