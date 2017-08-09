PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Transport Min Nrusingha Sahu inaugurates Odisha Permit Management System

Pragativadi News Service
Permit Management

Cuttack: In a development, the State Transport and Commerce Minister Nrusingha Charan Sahu today inaugurated the Odisha Permit Management System (OPMS) at the Transport Commissioner’s office here.

Other than the Transport Minister, OPMS inaugural ceremony here was also attended by Transport Commissioner Madhusudan Padhi and office bearer of Bus Owners’ Association.

The OPMS has been designed to deliver permits to all buses through an online mode, thereby sidelining the clumsy offline way of assessing applications, said Madhusudan Padhi.

“To make the system even easier, a mobile app will also be developed in near future”, said the minister.

The OPMS has been jointly developed by the Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC) and SPARC Pvt Ltd Company.

