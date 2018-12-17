Transgender Rights Bill passed in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday after passing of the Transgenders Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2016.

The bill was passed amid din as the opposition members created pandemonium over a number of issues.

The Lok Sabha had introduced he Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, commonly known as Triple Talaq Bill.

The house was adjoured as soon as the transgenders rights’ bill was passed. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House for the day.

The AIADMK and TDP members created ruckus over the Cauvery water and special status for Andhra Pradesh respectively.