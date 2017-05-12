Headlines

Transgender Meghna filed nomination for Rajya Sabha by-election

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bhubaneswar: In a bid to raise issues of transgender in the Parliament, transgender woman Meghna Sahoo said she would contest in the forthcoming by-election of Rajya Sabha for Odisha.

Meghna on Thursday purchased the nomination form at Odisha Legislative Assembly office to file the nomination as a candidate.

She was accompanied by few transgender women in a procession.

It may however be noted here that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has already announced Pratap Deb as the party’s candidate in the by-poll.

The post in Rajya Sabha was lying vacant after MP Bishnu Das resigned from his post in March this year.

 

 

