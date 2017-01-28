Transgender, Meghana’s marriage completed

Bhubaneswar: Breaking all barriers and stereotype marriages, a transgender named Meghana Kinnar got married to a man named Basudev Nayak in Bhubaneswar, a kind of first wedding in Odisha.

Meghana while speaking to the media thanked Basudev for opting to marry a Kinnar and further said that she has also the right to get married like any other woman.

The couple tied knot as per Hindu ritual with many invitees on the occasion. Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena also attended the wedding. The wedding was performed with much pomp and gaiety. Basudev reached the venue with his ‘baraat’ playing music and at the venue, food of all vegetarian dishes were served.

Meghana first met her husband Basudev on Facebook. Gradually they came to each other and decided to get engaged throughout the life. She said that it was an arranged marriage and Basudev’s family had approached her.

Meghana, earlier known as Bishnu Sahoo holds a MBA degree from Utkal University is now working as a journalist in a local weekly magazine. She is the eldest of her three siblings.

Similarly, Basudev also has a different story with many ups and downs in his life. Basudev was married earlier to a lady and has been left with a son of around four years old. His previous wife eloped with another man leaving behind their son.