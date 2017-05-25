Headlines

Trains between Palasa-Vishakhapatnam cancelled

Pragativadi News Service
Palasa-Vishakhapatnam

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway has decided to cancel or reschedule some trains between Vizianagram-Nellimarla of Palasa-Vishakhapatnam for Thursday (May 25) due to safety-related works going on for construction of limited height subway.

The Palasa-Vishakhapatnam passenger train would be cancelled from both the directions for the say, said a release.

The Yesvantpur Express would leave Howrah at 11.50 pm instead of 8.35 pm on Wednesday and the Howrah-Chennai Central –Mail has been rescheduled to leave Howrah at 12.45 am on Thursday.

Besides, the Pondicherry-Howrah weekly Express would leave Pondicherry at 3.30 pm on Thursday and the Bhubaneswar-Bengaluru Prasanti Express is rescheduled to leave Bhubaneswar at 7.15 am on the same day.

The Bhagalpur-Yeshvantpur Express scheduled to leave Bhagalpur at 2.30 pm on Wednesday and the Shalimar-Nagarcoil weekly Express would leave Shalimar at 12.05 on Thursday.

However, the Chennai Central-Santragachchi weekly special Express scheduled to leave Chennai Central at 3.15  pm left at 7.15 pm on Wednesday and the Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Express left Secunderabad at left at 8.30 pm on Wednesday.

