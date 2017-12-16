Trains delayed, rescheduled due to low visibility in Delhi

New Delhi: Fog shrouded the national capital as mercury dipped, while 11 trains arrived late, one was rescheduled and nine cancelled due to low visibility.

The India Meteorological Department report said the minimum temperature in Delhi to be 7 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature as 18 degrees Celsius.

Today, some trains were delayed, rescheduled and cancelled due to operational reasons as well.

Yesterday, as cold wave in Delhi intensified, 25 trains were delayed, two rescheduled and 12 cancelled.

The national capital had been experiencing bitter cold since the past few days.