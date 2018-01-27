Trains blocked for 2 days, curfew in Assam town as police firing kills two

Assam: Over 2,000 passengers in Assam were stranded as trains headed for Silchar and Guwahati were stopped midway amid an indefinite curfew imposed in the Maibang area of Dima Hasao district after two people were killed in police firing on Thursday.

A 48-hour bandh in Dima Hasao district was also called by several tribal groups to protest Thursday’s police firing.

As per a source, the two men killed were among the hundreds of Dimasa tribals who were protesting a media report that quoted a draft document by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary on the Naga peace deal where he suggested separate development authorities for the Nagas in Dima Hasao. Many in Dima Hasao saw this as a bid to make the district a part of Nagalim when the police opened fire to disperse the crowd.