Trainee IAS officer found dead in swimming pool in Delhi

New Delhi: An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer drowned in the swimming pool of a civil services training institute in south Delhi on Monday night, reportedly after he jumped in to save a woman colleague.

Ashish Dahiya (30) was with his friends from the civil services last evening at the training institute in Ber Sarai.

According to witnesses a woman officer slipped and fell into the pool and many, including Dahiya, jumped in to save her.

As the lady officer was safely pulled out, it was noticed that Ashish was missing and soon his body was discovered floating in the pool.

The police are investigating the death.