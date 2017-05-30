Headlines

Trainee IAS officer found dead in swimming pool in Delhi

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
IAS officer

New Delhi: An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer drowned in the swimming pool of a civil services training institute in south Delhi on Monday night, reportedly after he jumped in to save a woman colleague.

Ashish Dahiya (30) was with his friends from the civil services last evening at the training institute in Ber Sarai.

According to witnesses a woman officer slipped and fell into the pool and many, including Dahiya, jumped in to save her.

As the lady officer was safely pulled out, it was noticed that Ashish was missing and soon his body was discovered floating in the pool.

The police are investigating the death.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

private bus private bus
4.2K
Headlines

Private bus catches fire on BBSR-CTC road, all passengers safe
ITER ITER
3.9K
Headlines

SOA placement row: ITER Dean Rajkishore Hota arrested
intensify intensify
2.3K
Headlines

Cyclone Mora to intensify further, Collectors of 4 districts asked to stay alert
Dean Dean
2.2K
Headlines

ITER Placement Dean admits involvement of racket in placement scam
SOA SOA
2.0K
Headlines

Fake campus placement in SOA, students return empty-handed
To Top