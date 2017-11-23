Latest News Update

Train travels in wrong direction for 160 kilometres

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
train

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, around 1,500 farmers from Kolhapur who were travelling from Delhi to Maharashtra found themselves in Madhya Pradesh after the train they were in went in the wrong direction.

The Swabhimani Express departed from Delhi 10 pm and had halted at Mathura station at around 2 am. The train then was diverted to a wrong track and travelled 160 kilometres on the wrong route, according to sources.

The farmers had gone to New Delhi on November 20 to join the ‘Kisan Mukti Sansad’ protests held at Parliament Street in the national capital and were returning home.

But the Indian Railways denied any negligence and said special trains do not have pre-defined routes and the passengers will reach their destination safely.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

British Airways British Airways
12.1K
Headlines

In pics: Strange birds attack on air causes serious damages to British Airways flight
Viral video Viral video
9.5K
Headlines

Viral video: Two arrested after victim’s father files FIR at Baripada Sadar PS
Army colonel Army colonel
1.4K
Headlines

After Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar girl’s nude video goes viral

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top