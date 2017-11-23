Train travels in wrong direction for 160 kilometres

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, around 1,500 farmers from Kolhapur who were travelling from Delhi to Maharashtra found themselves in Madhya Pradesh after the train they were in went in the wrong direction.
The Swabhimani Express departed from Delhi 10 pm and had halted at Mathura station at around 2 am. The train then was diverted to a wrong track and travelled 160 kilometres on the wrong route, according to sources.
The farmers had gone to New Delhi on November 20 to join the ‘Kisan Mukti Sansad’ protests held at Parliament Street in the national capital and were returning home.
But the Indian Railways denied any negligence and said special trains do not have pre-defined routes and the passengers will reach their destination safely.