Train ticket cheater arrested in city

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Railway police (BBSR GPRS) have arrested a train ticket cheater on Friday in the city. The accused has been identified as Rakesh Samantray (32) , son of Ramesh Samantray of Keshpur village under Khalikot police limits in Ganjam district.

As per sources, Suryamani Behera (23) of Kendupalli village of Nayagarh district, along with his other three friends has been to Bhubaneswar railway station to travel to Kerela in Vivek Express and as such, booked wait listed reservation ticket. When they were discussing how to get the ticket confirmed, at that time accused Rakesh assured them of getting confirmed tickets. He took Rs 400 from them as charge for confirmation and so also took their original tickets and names of passengers and mobile phone of the complainer and went inside the counter by keeping them outside.

When the accused did not return, Suryamani lodged an FIR at Railway police station. Following the FIR, the accused was searched in station area and was arrested. By the time, he had already cancelled the waitlisted ticket worth Rs 2900. The police later seized the cancelled money, other Rs 400 and the mobile phone from the accused.

However, he was forwarded to court on Friday.