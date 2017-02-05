Train to Tawang: China border townto be on rail map

New Delhi: Aiming to take railway services in the region to new heights, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has planned to bring trains to Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sources said.

Tawang is located at a height of 10,000 feet on the border with China. Three strategic lines connecting Bhalukpung to Tawang, Murkongselek (Assam) to Pasighat in Arunachal and Silapathar (Assam) to Bane in Arunachal were in the pipeline said H K Jaggi, NFR general manager (construction).

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 70,000 crore. Survey work for the project will start next year.

Notably, Naharlagun, 10km from Itanagar, was the first in Arunachal to get rail connectivity in 2014.