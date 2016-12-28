Train derailed near Kanpur: 2 dead and 43 injured

New Delhi: In the wee hours of Wednesday, 15 coaches of Train no 12987 Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailed near Kanpur. According to preliminary reports, two people were killed and 43 injured.
In dense early morning fog, the coaches of the 12987 Sealdah-Ajmer Express went off track when the train was crossing a bridge over a dry canal, nearly 70 km from Kanpur. Two coaches toppled off the bridge and fell into the canal bed. The accident took place around 5.20 am and the exact is not known yet.
Railway spokesperson Anil Saxena said that currently they are focusing on relief and rescue operations. Uttar Pradesh top police officer has said that investigations would be carried out to ascertain the real cause.
This is a second rail accident in the region since November. Earlier on November 20, around 150 passengers were killed and 200 were injured when the Indore-Patna express train derailed near Kanpur.