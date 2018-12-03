Trailer of Ranveer-Sara starrer ‘Simmba’ released

Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan has been released on Monday.

Ranveer took to twitter and shared the trailer of the film.

<>



</>

Simmba which is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster Temper has been co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It will also have Rohit’s Golmaal boys including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade, apart from Ajay Devgn making a special appearance.

The film also marks Sara’s second release in the same month after her debut film Kedarnath.

According to reports, hit songs like Aankh Maare Ladka Ankh Maare from the 1990 movie Tere Mere Sapne has been recreated for the film. Earlier, the poster of the film was unveiled in December last year.

Simmba is slated to release on December this year.