Headlines

Traffic police attacked by violators

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
traffic violators attack cops

traffic copBhubaneswar: Two traffic violators attacked three policemen at the AG Square in the capital city on Tuesday afternoon. The attackers stabbed the policemen while they were caught riding on a motorcycle without helmet.

Traffic constable Rohan Swain was attacked on his neck with a knife by Anil Rout of Bhadrak who works as a fruit seller in Brit colony of the city. Odisha Armed Police Service (OAPS) officer Mahendra Biswal and another constable Gyanaranjan Das have also been injured. Two injured officials have been rushed to the Capital Hospital while Das is admitted to a private clinic. Rout and his friend who was involved in the attack have been arrested.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

5.6K
Entertainment

Cuttack boy in The Voice India Season 2
BSNL BSNL
2.4K
Business

BSNL launches Rs 144 plan: Free unlimited calls for one month
Maitri Monali bags Nanhi Pari award. Maitri Monali bags Nanhi Pari award.
2.2K
Twin City

Odia girl Maitri Monali bagged the KIIT ‘Nanhi Pari-Little Miss India’ title
2.2K
Headlines

Train derailed near Kanpur: 2 dead and 43 injured
barabati ODI barabati ODI
2.1K
Headlines

Online ticket booking for Barabati ODI begins
To Top