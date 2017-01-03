Traffic police attacked by violators

Bhubaneswar: Two traffic violators attacked three policemen at the AG Square in the capital city on Tuesday afternoon. The attackers stabbed the policemen while they were caught riding on a motorcycle without helmet.

Traffic constable Rohan Swain was attacked on his neck with a knife by Anil Rout of Bhadrak who works as a fruit seller in Brit colony of the city. Odisha Armed Police Service (OAPS) officer Mahendra Biswal and another constable Gyanaranjan Das have also been injured. Two injured officials have been rushed to the Capital Hospital while Das is admitted to a private clinic. Rout and his friend who was involved in the attack have been arrested.