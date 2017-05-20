Trade unions seek CBI probe into Rourkela Steel Plant slag scam

Rourkela: Trade unions of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) have demanded a CBI probe into the alleged Blast Furnace Granulated (BFG) Slag scam.

A statement of the RSP on Thursday claimed that due to storage space constraint, lack of rail transport logistics and low market price of BFG Slag, e-auction could not be done.

RSP insiders said in the last two years, the RSP suffered loss of at least Rs 100 crore and the figure, if calculated since 2010-11, would go past Rs 500 crore.

They said under a calculated move, a few senior executives had been unwilling for e-auction of BFG Slag and selling it at minimal price of Rs 275 per tonne for rail transport and Rs 330 per cubic metre (equivalent to one tonne) for road sale.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, in a letter to Union Steel Minister Choudhury Birendra Singh in March, had also described it as an ‘intentionally motivated decision’ of a few senior executives under the knowledge of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for ‘pecuniary benefits’ and favouring local cement major OCL (India) Ltd.

They said there is abundant space to stock BFG Slag for more than one month near BF-IV and V and under extreme circumstances, the RSP could have used its own tippers, excavators and loading contractor at no extra cost to shift slag to adjacent areas.