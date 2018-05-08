Tourist from Chennai dies in Jammu and Kashmir stone-pelting

Srinagar: In a tragic incident on Monday, a 22-year-old tourist named Thirumani from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, died after he suffered head injuries from a stone hurled on his bus in Narbal area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday. This is the first incident of a tourist dying due to stone pelting in the Valley.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police said, “the tourist bus came under attack from stone-pelters at Narabal area on Srinagar-Gulmarg road around 11 am. So two to three people got injured.”

According to reports, Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti met the family of the tourist. “My head hangs in shame,” she said.

The shocking incident happened on a day when the Valley was observing total shutdown following a call of separatist leaders against the militant and civilian killings in Shopian.