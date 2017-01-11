Tourist carried on trolley in Puri : OHRC seeks reports from Collector, Railway IG

Puri: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Wednesday filed a suo moto case against the carrying of a tourist’s dead body on a trolley rickshaw here at Puri on Tuesday night.

The commission has asked the district collector and Railway Inspector General, Puri to submit the detail findings on the case within 4 weeks.

Earlier some tourists who came to Puri from Madhya Pradesh carried one of their dead fellowmen on a trolley rickshaw due to unavailability of any ambulance service in spite of the fact that the district headquarters Hospital here abounds in many ambulances.

But after the information came to limelight intervention of media persons helped the tourists an ambulance for carrying the dead person body.

Notably, as many as 60 persons came on a pilgrimage tour to the holy city while one of them identified to be Durni Bandebad (55) of Sindhewada area of MP suddenly fell ill on Tuesday and was admitted to the headquarters hospital where the doctors prescribed some medicines and later in the evening he died vomiting.