Tourism walk, food festival mark World Tourism Day

Bhubaneswar: From a massive tourism walk to a food festival and cultural programme, Odisha tourism department brought a new flavour to the World Tourism Day celebrations in the capital city on Thursday.

The tourism department celebrated the World Tourism Day keeping in view more tourist footfalls to the state which has a vast tourism potential. In the morning, the tourism department organised a massive walk that started from Kalinga Stadium concluded at Utkal Mandap.

Culture Minister Ashok Chandra Panda flagged off the walk in which about a thousand persons including students, young people, senior citizens, members of skating associations, representatives of Hotel & Restaurant Association, Travel Association, Tour Operators, Odisha State Tourist Guide Association along with Hoteliers participated.

On the way, live performances of cultural programmes on 6 stages by 9 different troops were major attractions. Gotipua, Sambalpuri, Odissi, Tribal dance and Medha Nacha made the walkers amazed.

In the afternoon, a food Festival was organised by the department in IDCO Exhibition Ground. As culinary/recipes, like heritage, monuments and beach are also an integral part of tourism activities and on the other hand, smart Bhubaneswar is happening city, organisation of a food festival like previous years was a meaningful agenda in the celebration.

About 22 stalls were opened by different hotels, OTDC, Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology and Nutrition, OMFED and other organisations had a variety of food items including Indian, continental dishes. Attractions included Odia Pitha, Mughlai & Kabab, Biriyani, Quick Service Snacks, Mocktail, Shakes, Bakery & Confectionary, Pizza, Chakuli & Mutton, Sea Food & Fish, Tribal Food and Milk Products. Archana Pattanaik, Director, Utpal K. Pati, Joint Director and senior officer Ratikanta Pattanaik among others were present in the Food Festival.

In the evening, Odisha Tourism cultural Association (Paryatana Bibhaga Sanskrutika Parishad) staged a drama at Rabindra Mandap.