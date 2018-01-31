Total 14.5 lakh houses built for rural poor in 4 years

Bhubaneswar: A total of 14,50,294 houses have been built in rural areas of the State under various housing schemes from the financial year 2014-15 till now.

Thefigures were revealed at a review meeting held Chief Secretary AP Padhi and district Collectors through videoconferencing on Tuesday.

The houses built so far include 13,226 houses under Biju Pucca Ghar and Biju Pucca Ghar (mining areas), 2,392 houses under the Niraman Shramika Pucca Ghar, 9,73,273 under Indira Awas and 2,31,467 houses built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural). Of the total, over 3,17,000 houses built during the current year so far. This means, an average of 1043 houses constructed every day.

In urban areas, as many as 49,142 houses have been sanctioned by now and 29, 167 houses are at the various stages of construction. It was decided to simplify payment of assistance to beneficiaries in urban areas. The assistance would be paid in four phases Rs 40,000 at the time of digging of foundation, Rs 60,000 at the time of plinth, Rs 60,000 at the time of wood work and the time of colour would be disbursed. Incentives of Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000 would be paid for completion of houses in four months and six months, respectively.

The Chief Secretary directed the Collectors to ensure that all targets vis-à-vis houses for rural and urban poor are constructed by March-end. He also advised them to inform him if any problem they are facing to complete the houses.