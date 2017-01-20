Toshali Bhavan in city to be converted into one-stop Govt hub

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has come up with a plan to develop a state-of-the-art institutional core project area at Satya Nagar to provide a centralized facility to citizens.

With this project, the days of running from one part of the city to another for basic government or civic facilities are set to become history. Being executed under the Smart City Mission, it will have an institutional cluster to house several major government and private institutions such as the World Trade Centre. It will have a central plaza for cultural activities, a dedicated hotel corridor and other facilities.

The state administration has already identified around 40 acres around Toshali Bhavan for the facility.Built to provide space to tech giants, the high-end Toshali Bhavan was a prime property of the Odisha State Housing Board in the early 1990s.

But since the plan headed nowhere, it was handed over to the state government in 2007.Since then, the building has housed a number of government offices, including those of the Lokpal, State Election Commission, State Information Commission, State Commission for Women, State Human Rights Commission and the Mahila Vikash Nigam. It also houses the administrative unit of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar.

As per sources, the building has a built-up area of around 3.19 lakh sqft and is fit to be converted into the institutional cluster.

Besides the institutional core area, the project will have quality infrastructure such as smart bins, non-vehicular zones, multi-level smart parking, dedicated street vending zones and a central plaza for cultural and congregational activities.

It is expected that the project would provide employment to around 13,850 people and house a population of at least 3,015.